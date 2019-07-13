UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Spektr-RG X-Ray Telescope Deployed Into Orbit - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 08:53 PM

Russia's Spektr-RG X-Ray Telescope Deployed Into Orbit - Roscosmos

The Spektr-RG observatory, a joint project of the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos and the German Aerospace Center, has been successfully placed into the orbit, Roscosmos told Sputnik on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) The Spektr-RG observatory, a joint project of the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos and the German Aerospace Center, has been successfully placed into the orbit, Roscosmos told Sputnik on Saturday.

Spektr-RG was launched to orbit from the Baikonur cosmodrome atop a Proton-M carrier rocket earlier in the day.

"The astrophysical space observatory Spektr-RG has separated from the DM-03 upper stage and was deployed into the orbit," Roscosmos said.

Related Topics

Russia German From

Recent Stories

SE GEPCO holds open court

2 minutes ago

People to people contacts must for normalisation o ..

2 minutes ago

Two siblings injured in roof collapse in Sialkot

2 minutes ago

Health secretary warns 3 CEOs to improve their per ..

2 minutes ago

Dr Yasmin visits THQ Murree

11 minutes ago

5 killed, 965 injured in 846 accidents in Punjab

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.