MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) The Spektr-RG observatory, a joint project of the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos and the German Aerospace Center, has been successfully placed into the orbit, Roscosmos told Sputnik on Saturday.

Spektr-RG was launched to orbit from the Baikonur cosmodrome atop a Proton-M carrier rocket earlier in the day.

"The astrophysical space observatory Spektr-RG has separated from the DM-03 upper stage and was deployed into the orbit," Roscosmos said.