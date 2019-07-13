Russia's Spektr-RG X-Ray Telescope Deployed Into Orbit - Roscosmos
Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 08:53 PM
The Spektr-RG observatory, a joint project of the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos and the German Aerospace Center, has been successfully placed into the orbit, Roscosmos told Sputnik on Saturday
Spektr-RG was launched to orbit from the Baikonur cosmodrome atop a Proton-M carrier rocket earlier in the day.
"The astrophysical space observatory Spektr-RG has separated from the DM-03 upper stage and was deployed into the orbit," Roscosmos said.