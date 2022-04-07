Russian private space company Success Rockets plans to launch two rockets in 2022, with one expected to reach the boundary of outer space in a first among Russian private companies, Deputy General Director Darya Chudnaya said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Russian private space company Success Rockets plans to launch two rockets in 2022, with one expected to reach the boundary of outer space in a first among Russian private companies, Deputy General Director Darya Chudnaya said on Thursday.

Chudnaya said the company plans to launch a Nebo-50 rocket this summer. If all goes well, Success Rockets will also launch a Nebo-100 rocket. To date, rockets made by private Russian companies have never crossed the Karman line, the space beginning 100 kilometers (62 miles) above sea level.

"For us it will be a great success, because it is an opportunity to reach the Karman Line, the internationally recognized boundary of space," Chudnaya said at the 14th international conference Satellite Russia & CIS.

International regulations stipulate that only a rocket that crosses the Karman line can be considered an orbital or suborbital rocket.

To date, Success Rockets has already tested a 600-kilogram (1,322-pound) engine and launched a prototype suborbital rocket to an altitude of two kilometers. In December 2021, the company successfully launched a Nebo-25 rocket with satellites weighing up to 100 kilograms.