PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science and Information Technology (S&IT), Atif Khan has said that e-governance, one window citizen facility centers, internet connectivity and advanced digital skill training for youth are among the top priorities to ensure transparency and educate the youth about advanced digital skills in the province.

He stated this during a meeting with a delegation led by chief executive officer George Mikaberidze of Russia's technology giant, Tech Global (TG), here the other day.

Secretary S&IT Managing Director KP, IT board and officials concerned were also present on the occasion.

The Russian delegation was briefed in detail about various projects related to digitization in the province.

Atif Khan said that KP government is spending Rs 8 billion to train one lac youth in the Information Technology sector which would boost the digital economy of the province.

Mikaberidze applauded the steps taken by the provincial government towards digitization and showed great interest in investing in various Information Technology sector schemes.