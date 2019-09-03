UrduPoint.com
Russia's Telecom Watchdog Says Google Has Not Paid $11,000 Fine For Violating Internet Law

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 10:30 AM

Russia's Telecom Watchdog Says Google Has Not Paid $11,000 Fine for Violating Internet Law

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Google has still not paid the $11,000 fine that Roskomnadzor, Russia's state telecom watchdog, slapped the US company with in July, the agency's head, Alexander Zharov, said.

In July, the watchdog fined Google 700,000 rubles ($11,000) for failing to filter its traffic in accordance to strict Russian internet laws, which require certain content to be censored.

"[Google] has until September 30 to pay the fine. I believe that the company, like any other, will wait until the last moment to pay the fine," Zharov told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Zharov added that Google still has not changed its search filtering parameters over which it was initially fined.

Russia introduced a law in July 2018 that requires online search engines to conceal any hyperlinks to materials that are banned in Russia. Google has refused to connect to the Federal information system where the banned websites are listed.

The fifth edition of the EEF is set to take place in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.

