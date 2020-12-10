UrduPoint.com
Russia's Teledroid Robot To Be Tested In Space In 2022-2023 - Developer

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 01:27 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The head research institute of the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos has approved the technical design specification for the creation of Teledroid robot that will be used in outer space, the robot will be delivered to the orbit for tests in 2022 or 2023, the CEO of the Android Technics scientific production association told Sputnik in an interview.

"In late October 2020, TsNIIMash [Roscosmos' Central Research Institute for Machine Building] approved the technical requirement specification for the Teledroid project.

We can start working once the agreement is signed," Evgeny Dudorov said, adding that "first space tests will start in 2022-2023."

The development of the robot will be completed by 2025, the Android Technics CEO specified.

Teledroid is a anthropomorphic robot without legs, which is set to work on the surface of the International Space Station (ISS). It is planned to be placed on a remote manipulator arm that will transport the robot to ISS modules. Teledroid will repeat movements of the operator and will also be capable of performing some actions in standalone mode.

