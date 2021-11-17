MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) The test, during which the inoperative Russian spacecraft Tselina-D was hit, was not directed against anyone and was carried out in accordance with international law, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that on November 15, Russia had successfully conducted tests, as a result of which inoperative Russian spacecraft Tselina-D was hit. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the fragments of the old satellite formed during the testing of the anti-satellite system did not pose any threat to space activities. Shoigu confirmed the test of the anti-satellite system by Russia had been successful.

"This event was carried out in strict accordance with international law, including the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, and was not directed against anyone.

Given the test time and orbit parameters, the fragments formed during it did not pose a threat and did not interfere or hinder the operation orbital stations, spacecraft and space activities. These fragments are included in the main catalog of the domestic space control system and immediately taken for appropriate support until they cease to exist," Zakharova said in a statement.

"These actions were implemented within the framework of the planned activities of the Russian Defense Ministry to ensure defense capability, aimed at preventing sudden damage to the country's security in the space sector and on the Earth by existing and promising space assets of other states," she emphasized.