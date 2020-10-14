BAIKONUR SPACEPORT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russia's Soyuz-2.1a carrier with Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft was launched on Wednesday from the Baikonur spaceport, it is set to reach the International Space Station (ISS) in record-breaking three hours, owing to the ultrafast two-orbit flight plan, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft, carrying Russian cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergey Ryzhikov and NASA astronaut Kathleen Rubins, is due to dock at the ISS at 11:52 Moscow time (08:52 GMT).

The crew will deliver to the ISS equipment to detect and eliminate an air leak detected in the Russian Zvezda module.