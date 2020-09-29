UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's University Satellite Launched From Plesetsk Cosmodrome Makes Contact - Director

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 07:25 PM

Russia's University Satellite Launched From Plesetsk Cosmodrome Makes Contact - Director

Descartes, a small satellite developed by the Institute of Nuclear Physics of Moscow State University, which was successfully launched from Russia's Plesetsk cosmodrome, has made contact, the institute's director, Mikhail Panasyuk, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Descartes, a small satellite developed by the Institute of Nuclear Physics of Moscow State University, which was successfully launched from Russia's Plesetsk cosmodrome, has made contact, the institute's director, Mikhail Panasyuk, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Descartes was among 22 satellites launched into orbit on Monday by the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the Fregat upper stage.

"The Descartes satellite has made contact," Panasyuk said.

The small satellite was designed to study solar activity, monitor radiation in polar orbits and test the civil aircraft monitoring system.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Nuclear From Satellites

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed inaugurates digital platform for ..

29 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler briefed on programmes and strategy of ..

44 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler issues Resolution restructuri ..

60 minutes ago

World-class commentary panel to bring National T20 ..

1 hour ago

Curbs against AI-India designed to hide crimes aga ..

1 hour ago

US Presidential debate to influence crucial 5% und ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.