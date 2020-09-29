Descartes, a small satellite developed by the Institute of Nuclear Physics of Moscow State University, which was successfully launched from Russia's Plesetsk cosmodrome, has made contact, the institute's director, Mikhail Panasyuk, told Sputnik on Tuesday

Descartes was among 22 satellites launched into orbit on Monday by the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the Fregat upper stage.

"The Descartes satellite has made contact," Panasyuk said.

The small satellite was designed to study solar activity, monitor radiation in polar orbits and test the civil aircraft monitoring system.