Russia's Upgraded ISS Segment May Work Until 2030 But Cost Will Be High- Space Corporation

Tue 31st August 2021 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Russia's Rocket and Space Corporation Energia has submitted to Roscosmos a target-oriented program to upgrade Russia's segment of the International Space Station (ISS) to allow its operation to continue to three to five years beyond 2025, but the cost of this work will be quite significant, Energia Designer General, Flight Director of the Russian Segment Vladimir Solovyov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Late last year, we sent to Roscosmos a targeted program for modernization of those element of the Russian segment that are subject to upgrading.

For example, electronic components used at the ISS are no longer produced. Therefore, it is necessary to launch custom production. This means development will take more time and the cost will be higher. It will be possible to operate the Russian segment for another three to five years beyond 2025, but the cost will be quite significant," Solovyov said.

The designer said earlier that funds were allocated for the Russian segment maintenance until 2025, while computer failures and module leaks were expected beyond this date.

