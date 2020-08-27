The Federation Council of Russia is scheduled to discuss the blocking of several Russian media channels on YouTube next month with added participation of Google and Human Rights Council representatives, Andrei Klishas, the head of the upper house's constitutional commission, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The Federation Council of Russia is scheduled to discuss the blocking of several Russian media channels on YouTube next month with added participation of Google and Human Rights Council representatives, Andrei Klishas, the head of the upper house's constitutional commission, told Sputnik on Thursday.

In July, YouTube blocked the channels of Russian news agencies and broadcasters Tsargrad, Anna News, News Front and Crimea 24.

"We are planning to discuss this issue in the Federation Council once the fall session starts," Klishas said.

According to the senator, the discussion will be attended by representatives of Google and the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights.