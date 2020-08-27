UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Upper House To Discuss Blocking Of Russian Media YouTube Channels In September

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:07 PM

Russia's Upper House to Discuss Blocking of Russian Media YouTube Channels in September

The Federation Council of Russia is scheduled to discuss the blocking of several Russian media channels on YouTube next month with added participation of Google and Human Rights Council representatives, Andrei Klishas, the head of the upper house's constitutional commission, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The Federation Council of Russia is scheduled to discuss the blocking of several Russian media channels on YouTube next month with added participation of Google and Human Rights Council representatives, Andrei Klishas, the head of the upper house's constitutional commission, told Sputnik on Thursday.

In July, YouTube blocked the channels of Russian news agencies and broadcasters Tsargrad, Anna News, News Front and Crimea 24.

"We are planning to discuss this issue in the Federation Council once the fall session starts," Klishas said.

According to the senator, the discussion will be attended by representatives of Google and the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights.

Related Topics

Google Russia Civil Society July YouTube Media

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid reshuffles boards of Dubai Rac ..

9 minutes ago

UAE went beyond appreciating women to empowering t ..

9 minutes ago

CPEC Chairman announces 1100 jobs

23 minutes ago

France offers surveillance help for Iraq war on IS ..

1 minute ago

DG CAA to hold E-kachehri on Monday

1 minute ago

PDMA identifies 178 camps sites for shelter

1 minute ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.