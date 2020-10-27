- Home
- Technology
- News
- Russia's Vector Says There Are 10 Tech Platforms to Create COVID-19 Vaccines Globally
Russia's Vector Says There Are 10 Tech Platforms To Create COVID-19 Vaccines Globally
Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 03:07 PM
There are 10 technological platforms for developing vaccines against COVID-19 globally, six of which are currently used by the Russian research center Vector, Vector's deputy chief for scientific work said on Tuesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) There are 10 technological platforms for developing vaccines against COVID-19 globally, six of which are currently used by the Russian research center Vector, Vector's deputy chief for scientific work said on Tuesday.
"There are 10 technological platforms [in the world]. We use six technological platform for developing vaccines against the novel coronavirus in our center," Elena Gavrilova said at a healthcare forum.