Russia's Vector Says There Are 10 Tech Platforms To Create COVID-19 Vaccines Globally

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 03:07 PM

There are 10 technological platforms for developing vaccines against COVID-19 globally, six of which are currently used by the Russian research center Vector, Vector's deputy chief for scientific work said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) There are 10 technological platforms for developing vaccines against COVID-19 globally, six of which are currently used by the Russian research center Vector, Vector's deputy chief for scientific work said on Tuesday.

"There are 10 technological platforms [in the world]. We use six technological platform for developing vaccines against the novel coronavirus in our center," Elena Gavrilova said at a healthcare forum.

More Stories From Technology

