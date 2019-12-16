UrduPoint.com
Russia's Yandex Begins Testing New LIDAR Technology To Use In Self-Driving Cars

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 11:50 AM

Russia's Yandex Begins Testing New LIDAR technology to Use in Self-Driving Cars

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Russia's IT giant Yandex has began testing its light identification detection and ranging (LIDAR) laser technology and cameras that the company is developing to be used in its self-driving cars, the firm said.

"The first self-driving cars that are equipped with the new sensors are already being tested. The [company's] 'Yandex.

Rover' new automated delivery robots will also be equipped with the new technology," Yandex said in a statement.

Using the new sensors the self-driving vehicles will be able to change scanning parameters on the fly and choose optimal routes taking into account traffic and weather conditions.

Yandex initially began its research on self-driving vehicle technology in late 2016. In February 2018, Yandex's self-driving vehicle was tested for the first time on the roads of Moscow following a snowfall, while in June, it traveled 490 miles from the Russian capital to the city of Kazan.

