MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Russian IT giant Yandex is officially opening an office in Serbia's Belgrade, and plans to open another one in the fall, the company told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Yandex officially opens an office in Serbia.

Since last year, a part of it (the office) has already worked in test mode, and in the company plans to equip the premises in another office building in Belgrade in the fall. Employees from different countries will be able to work in the Serbian office," Yandex said.