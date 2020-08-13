UrduPoint.com
Russia's Yandex Says Officers Came To Minsk Offices Claiming To Be Anti-Corruption Police

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 06:53 PM

People who claimed to be from the Belarusian anti-corruption police department searched the two offices of Yandex in Minsk on Thursday, the company's press service told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) People who claimed to be from the Belarusian anti-corruption police department searched the two offices of Yandex in Minsk on Thursday, the company's press service told Sputnik.

According to a Sputnik correspondent the law enforcement officers have already left the offices of the Russian tech company.

"Today, two offices of Yandex in Minsk were searched by people who said they were from the [main directorate on fight against organized crime and corruption of the Belarusian Interior Ministry]. Some Yandex employees were in the office at the time. The reasons for the searches were not put in protocol in detail," the press service said.

No documents or gadgets were taken and the people who claimed to be police officers left after they finished the searches.

Yandex has told the Russian Embassy in Minsk about the incident.

"The company's employees gave full answers to the questions posed by law enforcement officers," the press service of the embassy said.

The diplomats plan to find out more about the situation and stress the importance of "clarifying the reasons of the interest in the company's activities."

Belarus' Investigative Committee and the State Control Committee's Financial Investigations Department earlier in the day refuted conducting any searches in Yandex and Uber offices in Minsk.

