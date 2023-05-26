MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Russian IT giant Yandex has begun testing its car rental services in the UAE city of Dubai, where it works under the brand Yango, the company's press office has told Sputnik.

"We are testing the Yango car rental service in Dubai," the office said.

Yandex told Sputnik in September 2022 that its ride-hailing service Yandex Taxi and delivery and e-grocery service Yandex Eats had started operations in a test mode in Dubai under the brand Yango.

Yango operates in more than 20 countries in Europe, Africa, the middle East and South America.