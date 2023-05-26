UrduPoint.com

Russia's Yandex Says Starts Testing Its Car Rental Services In Dubai

Daniyal Sohail Published May 26, 2023 | 03:40 AM

Russia's Yandex Says Starts Testing Its Car Rental Services in Dubai

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Russian IT giant Yandex has begun testing its car rental services in the UAE city of Dubai, where it works under the brand Yango, the company's press office has told Sputnik.

"We are testing the Yango car rental service in Dubai," the office said.

Yandex told Sputnik in September 2022 that its ride-hailing service Yandex Taxi and delivery and e-grocery service Yandex Eats had started operations in a test mode in Dubai under the brand Yango.

Yango operates in more than 20 countries in Europe, Africa, the middle East and South America.

Related Topics

Africa Russia Europe UAE Dubai Company Car Middle East September

Recent Stories

UN peacekeepers ‘a beacon of hope and protection ..

UN peacekeepers ‘a beacon of hope and protection’: António Guterres

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on Ind ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan delivers welcoming rem ..

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan delivers welcoming remarks at ‘Africa Day’ event ..

3 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Repton School graduatio ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Repton School graduation ceremony in Dubai

3 hours ago
 Russian National Vinnik Would Like to Be Part of P ..

Russian National Vinnik Would Like to Be Part of Possible US-Russia Prisoner Swa ..

4 hours ago
 Russian National Vinnik's Trial in US Expected to ..

Russian National Vinnik's Trial in US Expected to Be Set in Fall - Lawyer

4 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.