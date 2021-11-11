UrduPoint.com

Russia's Zhukov Sentenced By US To 10 Years For Digital Ad Fraud Scheme - Justice Dept.

Daniyal Sohail 25 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 07:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) A court in New York has sentenced Russian citizen Aleksandr Zhukov to 10 years in jail for a digital advertising fraud scheme, the Department of Justice said.

"Earlier today, at the Federal courthouse in Brooklyn, Aleksandr Zhukov was sentenced by United States District Judge Eric R.

Komitee to 10 years' imprisonment for perpetrating a digital advertising fraud scheme through which the defendant and his co-conspirators stole more than $7 million from U.S. advertisers, publishers, platforms, and others in the U.S. digital advertising industry," the department said in a statement on late Wednesday.

Zhukov was arrested in Bulgaria in 2018, and extradited to the United States in 2019.

