Russky Technology Park Aims To Become Center Of Russia-China Technological Cooperation

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 12:10 PM

The global mission of the technology park on Russky Island in the Russian Far East is to become a place where companies from Russian and China can work together on projects and research in the high-tech field, Dmitriy Borovikov, the park's CEO, told Sputnik on Friday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) The global mission of the technology park on Russky Island in the Russian Far East is to become a place where companies from Russian and China can work together on projects and research in the high-tech field, Dmitriy Borovikov, the park's CEO, told Sputnik on Friday.

"The global mission of Russky Island is to become a point of attraction and cooperation, with China as well, in the high-tech sphere," Borovikov said during the 5th Eastern Economic Forum.

He stressed that China was one of the technological park's main priorities and that it aimed at helping Russian companies to enter the Chinese market without losing their intellectual property, citing virtual reality technology as one of the expected areas of cooperation between high-tech companies and research institutes.

Russky technology park was created in 2017 on in the Far Eastern Federal University's campus as a place where companies could work with Asian partners in such areas as robotics, biomedicine and virtual reality.

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok, from September 4 to September 6. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

