S. Korea Bans 3 North-Run YouTube Channels Over Alleged Propaganda - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) South Korea has blocked access to three YouTube channels about life in North Korea, presumably run by Pyongyang for propaganda and "psychological warfare" purposes against Seoul, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Friday, citing an intelligence official.

"North Korea has been running such YouTube channels as part of its psychological warfare against South Korea. It is our job to respond to the North's psychological campaign," an unnamed official of the South Korean National Intelligence Service was quoted as saying.

The intelligence agency has requested the Korea Communications Standards Commission to restrict access to the three YouTube channels, citing concerns that they might target the South Korean audience and spread propaganda, the report said.

The channels ” Sally Parks SongA Channel, Olivia Natasha- YuMi Space DPRK daily, and New DPRK ” have not been available in South Korea since 2:00 p.m. local time Friday (05:00 GMT).

The report added that Seoul regarded the blocked channels, which featured young North Korean women and children as key narrators, as Pyongyang's attempt to change the methods of its "traditional propaganda" to a more "engaging style" to attract wider global audience.