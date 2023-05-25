S. Korea to Launch Nuri Space Rocket on Thursday After Delay - Science Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) South Korea will fire its domestic Nuri space rocket (KSLV-II), which is set to carry eight satellites into orbit, on Thursday, after its launch was postponed due to a computer failure the day before, South Korean Deputy Minister of Science and ICT Oh Tae-seog said.

"After considering the launch conditions in general, the Ministry of Science and ICT, has made the final decision to launch (the Nuri rocket) at 18:24 (09:24 GMT)," Oh said in a statement.

The launch will take place from the Naro Space Center in Goheung, the statement read.

On Wednesday, Seoul postponed the launch of the Nuri space rocket due to a technical glitch detected during preparations, the South Korean Science Ministry said.

It is not the first time that Nuri's launch was postponed due to technical problems. In June 2022, South Korea delayed its second launch for five days due to a technical glitch in the rocket's oxidizer tank sensor. Later the same month, Nuri was successfully launched from a spaceport in the south of the country, reached the target altitude and placed a satellite into orbit, making South Korea the seventh country in the world capable of launching satellites weighing over 1 tonne on indigenous carrier rockets after a failed attempt in 2021.