UrduPoint.com

S. Korea To Launch Nuri Space Rocket On Thursday After Delay - Science Ministry

Daniyal Sohail Published May 25, 2023 | 01:40 PM

S. Korea to Launch Nuri Space Rocket on Thursday After Delay - Science Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) South Korea will fire its domestic Nuri space rocket (KSLV-II), which is set to carry eight satellites into orbit, on Thursday, after its launch was postponed due to a computer failure the day before, South Korean Deputy Minister of Science and ICT Oh Tae-seog said.

"After considering the launch conditions in general, the Ministry of Science and ICT, has made the final decision to launch (the Nuri rocket) at 18:24 (09:24 GMT)," Oh said in a statement.

The launch will take place from the Naro Space Center in Goheung, the statement read.

On Wednesday, Seoul postponed the launch of the Nuri space rocket due to a technical glitch detected during preparations, the South Korean Science Ministry said.

It is not the first time that Nuri's launch was postponed due to technical problems. In June 2022, South Korea delayed its second launch for five days due to a technical glitch in the rocket's oxidizer tank sensor. Later the same month, Nuri was successfully launched from a spaceport in the south of the country, reached the target altitude and placed a satellite into orbit, making South Korea the seventh country in the world capable of launching satellites weighing over 1 tonne on indigenous carrier rockets after a failed attempt in 2021.

Related Topics

Fire World Seoul Same South Korea North Korea Tank June From Satellites

Recent Stories

Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sa ..

Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sanghar

39 minutes ago
 Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo ..

Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo V27e Launches in Pakistan

42 minutes ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of She ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of Sheikh Zayed Book Award 2023

1 hour ago
 DEWA CEO welcomes President of UAE Singapore Busin ..

DEWA CEO welcomes President of UAE Singapore Business Council

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.