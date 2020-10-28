UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea To Speed Up Development Of Robot Tech, Lift Regulations

Daniyal Sohail 1 hour ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 05:03 PM

S. Korea to speed up development of robot tech, lift regulations

South Korea said Wednesday it will allocate 194.4 billion won (US$172.5 million) next year for the development of robot technology in the latest move to brace for the post-pandemic era

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :South Korea said Wednesday it will allocate 194.4 billion won (US$172.5 million) next year for the development of robot technology in the latest move to brace for the post-pandemic era.

The figure represents a 32 percent hike from 2020, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Under the blueprint, South Korea plans to have robots play bigger roles in terms of assisting workers through 2022, and eventually have them operate autonomously by 2026, the ministry said.

The size of South Korea's robot industry is expected to reach 20 trillion won in 2025, up from an estimated 5.8 trillion won in 2018, becoming one of the world's top four players in the sector.

Over the period, the number of local professional robot companies could rise to 20 from just six in 2018.

South Korea plans to lift a set of regulations to pave the way for local firms to develop customized robots for four major areas, namely the industry, commerce, medical and public sectors.

"We plan to make preemptive efforts to adjust unnecessary regulations which may hinder adoption of robots in different industries," Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said.

The country has already kicked off efforts to revise 33 sets of related regulations in different industries.

For example, South Korea plans to come up with new laws to allow self-driving delivery robots to run on the sidewalk by 2025. South Korea will provide subsidies on the purchase of caretaker robots by 2024 as well.

Other projects also include setting new rules for valet parking robots or drawing up safety standards for those deployed in disinfection operations.

The ministry said the robot industry could help South Korea better prepare for growing demand for contact-free solutions. The country will be able to utilize robots to maintain social activities during a crisis such as pandemics, it added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Technology Robot South Korea May 2018 2020 Commerce From Industry Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Bilawal says they will not let rigging in GB’s e ..

15 minutes ago

Infinix Pakistan Launches First Experience Store i ..

17 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak congratulates Arab, Islamic wor ..

22 minutes ago

Liquor license case: former DG Excise Gondal relea ..

26 minutes ago

NUST holds online research seminar on “The Secur ..

49 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Italy's Special Envoy to OIC

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.