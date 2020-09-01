S. Korean Prosecutors File Fresh Charges Against Samsung Heir Over 2015 Merger - Reports

Prosecutors in South Korea have indicted Samsung Group heir Lee Jae-yong, who currently serves as the vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, on fresh charges of unfair trading, stock manipulation, and breach of trust over a controversial 2015 merger, according to domestic media reports on Tuesday

In a press release, which was quoted by the Yonhap news agency, prosecutors said that the charges were necessary given "the clear-cut facts supported by evidence, the gravity of the case and the need to resolve the public's suspicions surrounding the case."

A charge of accounting fraud was also filed against Lee in relation to the pharmaceutical unit of Samsung Biologics, according to the agency.

Alongside Lee, who will not be placed in custody, ten other former or current Samsung executives were indicted on similar charges, the agency reported.

The 2015 merger between two Samsung affiliates is said to have been a key step in Lee assuming the role as the heir of South Korea's largest conglomerate.

Lee was convicted in 2017 on separate charges of bribery relating to the controversial merger. His five-year jail sentence was later suspended and he was released from prison in February 2018.