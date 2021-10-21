South Korea's first domestically developed space rocket Nuri (KSLV-II), launched earlier in the day from the Naro Space Center, successfully completed its flight, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing the ministry of science and technology

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) South Korea's first domestically developed space rocket Nuri (KSLV-II), launched earlier in the day from the Naro Space Center, successfully completed its flight, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing the ministry of science and technology.

It will take technical experts about 30 minutes to complete the analysis of the flight data, according to Yonhap.