UrduPoint.com

S. Korea's Domestically-Developed Space Rocket Nuri Successfully Completed Flight- Reports

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 01:57 PM

S. Korea's Domestically-Developed Space Rocket Nuri Successfully Completed Flight- Reports

South Korea's first domestically developed space rocket Nuri (KSLV-II), launched earlier in the day from the Naro Space Center, successfully completed its flight, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing the ministry of science and technology

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) South Korea's first domestically developed space rocket Nuri (KSLV-II), launched earlier in the day from the Naro Space Center, successfully completed its flight, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing the ministry of science and technology.

It will take technical experts about 30 minutes to complete the analysis of the flight data, according to Yonhap.

Related Topics

Technology South Korea From

Recent Stories

Seminar on "Afghanistan's Situation" held at GCUF

Seminar on "Afghanistan's Situation" held at GCUF

3 minutes ago
 KPRA holds an orientation session for Women Entrep ..

KPRA holds an orientation session for Women Entrepreneurs on tax compliance

3 minutes ago
 Kissan Card facility inaugurated for Dir farmers

Kissan Card facility inaugurated for Dir farmers

3 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms New Single-Day Record of 36,339 CO ..

Russia Confirms New Single-Day Record of 36,339 COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

17 minutes ago
 EMA Experts' Visit to Russia to Assess Sputnik V B ..

EMA Experts' Visit to Russia to Assess Sputnik V Being Worked Out -Russian Healt ..

17 minutes ago
 Consumer goods giant Unilever warns on high inflat ..

Consumer goods giant Unilever warns on high inflation

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.