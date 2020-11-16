South Korea's export of information and communications technology (ICT) products kept rising for five straight months through October, a government report showed Monday

The ICT export increased 6.0 percent from a year earlier to 16.4 billion U.S. Dollars in October, continuing to grow for five months running, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The ICT import advanced 9.2 percent to 10.22 billion dollars, sending the trade surplus in the sector to 6.18 billion dollars.

The daily average export of ICT products amounted to 780 million dollars in October, up 16.

0 percent compared to the same month of last year.

Export for semiconductors and display panels went up more than 10 percent last month, with shipment for computer and peripherals growing 5.9 percent.

Mobile phone shipment retreated 11.3 percent in October from a year earlier on weak global demand, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ICT export to China added 0.7 percent, with those to the United States and the European Union (EU) expanding 8.8 percent and 6.5 percent respectively.

The ICT product shipment to Japan declined 9.9 percent in October on a yearly basis.