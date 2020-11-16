UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea's ICT Export Keeps Rising For 5 Months

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 12:37 PM

S. Korea's ICT export keeps rising for 5 months

South Korea's export of information and communications technology (ICT) products kept rising for five straight months through October, a government report showed Monday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :South Korea's export of information and communications technology (ICT) products kept rising for five straight months through October, a government report showed Monday.

The ICT export increased 6.0 percent from a year earlier to 16.4 billion U.S. Dollars in October, continuing to grow for five months running, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The ICT import advanced 9.2 percent to 10.22 billion dollars, sending the trade surplus in the sector to 6.18 billion dollars.

The daily average export of ICT products amounted to 780 million dollars in October, up 16.

0 percent compared to the same month of last year.

Export for semiconductors and display panels went up more than 10 percent last month, with shipment for computer and peripherals growing 5.9 percent.

Mobile phone shipment retreated 11.3 percent in October from a year earlier on weak global demand, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ICT export to China added 0.7 percent, with those to the United States and the European Union (EU) expanding 8.8 percent and 6.5 percent respectively.

The ICT product shipment to Japan declined 9.9 percent in October on a yearly basis.

Related Topics

Technology Import China European Union Same Japan United States October From Government Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

KPT shipping intelligence report

2 minutes ago

Man gets death for rape of baby girl

2 minutes ago

Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan takes oath as PHC's Act ..

2 minutes ago

Japan's 3rd-quarter GDP up 21.4 pct, still below p ..

2 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 130,000, tal ..

22 minutes ago

11 U.S. soldiers, 1 civilian in S. Korea test posi ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.