S7 Estimates Cost of Resuming Sea Launch Operations at $373.2 Million - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The S7 group of companies, which owns the Sea Launch floating platform, estimates the costs of resuming launches at 29 billion rubles ($373.2 million), of which 15 billion rubles is required to restore the launch platform and create a new light rocket, a source in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov told reporters that the preliminary amount of funds for the restoration of Sea Launch was about 35 billion rubles.

Earlier, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom estimated the cost of restoration at 84 billion rubles in 2020 prices.

"The costs of restoring the complex and creating a new light rocket on their own in 2020-2022 are estimated by S7 specialists at 15 billion rubles," the source said.

The source said that another 14 billion rubles had already been spent on the purchase of Sea Launch, its transportation to Russia and the solution of other tasks related to the project.