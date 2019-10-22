SabSeBara Phone #SabSeBari Offer, Win Big with Infinix

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 11:54 AM

Exciting news for Infinix customers, on purchase of the newest sensation in smartphones, Infinix Hot 8 & Hot 8 Lite between 21st and 26th October, customers can win amazing gifts like motorbikes, water dispensers, washing machines and many exciting gifts

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd October, 2019) Exciting news for Infinix customers, on purchase of the newest sensation in smartphones, Infinix Hot 8 & Hot 8 Lite between 21st and 26th October, customers can win amazing gifts like motorbikes, water dispensers, washing machines and many exciting gifts. The activities will take place in Lahore, Karachi, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Hyderabad. Attached below is the schedule according to which the activity will take place.

But that’s not all, those who purchase other Infinix smartphones other than Hot 8 and Hot 8 lite, can take part in the exciting dice game called “InfinixLudoKaHungama”.

Winners of this game can win other exciting gifts.

Infinix Hot 8 2+32GB, 4+64GB and Hot 8 lite are the latest addition to the globally acclaimed Hot series by leading smartphone brand Infinix. All three are available now offline and online. Hot 8 Lite is available for Rs. 12,999, Hot 8 2+32GB is available for Rs. 16,999 and Hot 8 4+64GB variant is available for Rs. 18,999.

