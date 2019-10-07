UrduPoint.com
#SabSeBara Smartphone, Infinix Hot 8 With 5000mAh Battery Launched In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 11:57 AM

#SabSeBara Smartphone, Infinix Hot 8 with 5000mAh Battery launched in Pakistan

With a big battery of 5000mAh and a big display of 6.6”, The Infinix Hot 8 is Now Available in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019) Infinix, a premium smartphone brand in Pakistan has launched a new addition to their globally acclaimed Hot series, Infinix Hot 8 in Pakistan. Coming in with a 5000mAh battery, a 6.6-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display and a triple rear camera, HOT 8 allows consumers to enjoy a world of entertainment at their fingertips. The phone already became popular prior to its official launch with the large number of pre-orders.Infinix Hot 8 comes in three variants, Hot 8 2+32GB, Hot 8 4+64GB and Hot 8 Lite. Hot 8 2+32GB variant is available for purchase online on Daraz.pk and offline as well for Rs.16,999.

Hot 8’s Big battery perfectly complements its big 6.6 HD+ display. Hot 8 provides more screen-time with its powerful 5000mAh battery so that users can enjoy an ultimate viewing experience like never before. The big battery is also supported by 2A Fast Charge technology. With a tiny waterdrop notch housing only the front camera, users will get a screen-to-body ratio of 90%. HOT 8 features a triple rear camera setup of 13MP+2MP+QVGA allowing users tocapture more detailed and clearer pictures. It is also equipped with a Quad flash and an F1.

8 aperture to further enhance the camera performance.

HOT series is a mid-budget series designed for young people who are passionate about entertainment in the interconnected world. Inheriting Infinix’s brand spirit of providing the most cutting-edge technologies at affordable prices, HOT series has been committed to breaking the boundaries of combining the most relevant features in one device, letting customers amplify their entertainment experience in the digital space.With such key features, Infinix Hot 8 provides never ending entertainment to its users.

Country Head Pakistan, Mr. Joe Hu commented on the launch of Hot 8, “At Infinix, we understand the needs of the users. We have worked hard towards ensuring Hot 8 isan excellent option when it comes to capturing High-Resolution photos, enjoying ultimate viewing experience, or having to go days without charging your phone. Hot 8 has already become a hot favorite smartphone in its price range with the number of pre-orders. We hope to deliver quality products in future with the same understanding and dedication and we hope to maintain the same enthusiasm in our customers.”

