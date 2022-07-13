UrduPoint.com

Sajal Aly Looks Ethereal As The Face Of Realme 9 4G

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2022 | 01:02 PM

Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4G

Realme unveils Sajal Aly in yet another avatar as the face of realme 9 4G– its latest offering in the realme 9 Series line-up

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022) Building on their previous collaboration with her for the realme 9 Pro+, realme has just announced that Sajal Aly will carry forward the 9 series legacy as the brand ambassador for the upcoming realme 9 4G. The actress has stunned everyone in the past with her incredible performances in every facet of her career, locally as well as in the international sphere. With a versatile and unique sense of style, the talented actress exudes effortless charisma just like the realme 9 4G.

Every time a new generation of number series phones is released, realme aims to innovate in the market it serves. The majority of these products include cutting-edge technology that makes them stand out from rivals because they are the first in their category. As the fastest-growing smartphone brand, realme has been committed to bringing nothing but the best to the market since its arrival. The tech democratizer always wants to give its users the opportunity to experience flagship features in their phones at an economical price. This commitment to performance and desire to live up to the expectations of their fans is shared by Sajal and realme.

Sajal Aly has the extraordinary ability to light up the screen whenever she appears on it, captivating your gaze and keeping you hooked to her mesmerizing performance. Active in the industry since 2009, Sajal made her debut with Nadaaniyaan, which was followed by an impressive role in Mehmoodabad Ki Malkain. From playing Dr. Zubia in Yaqeen Ka Safar, to the chirpy and confident Sasi in O Rangreza and then across the border with her big Bollywood debut with Mom, Sajal has proved that she is one of our industry’s finest actresses.

More recently, Sajal took on challenging roles in Ishq-e-Laa where she played character of a fearless journalist who strives to tell the truth no matter what, as well as Sinf-e-Aahan where she was part of a brigade of girls from diverse backgrounds who join the Pakistan Army and rise in the ranks, becoming the eponymous ‘women of steel.’ She is now all set to make her Hollywood debut in Shekhar Kapur’s What’s Love Got to do with it? She is indeed an exceptional dynamo with unique talent who is diversifying in an effort to stray from playing just one type of role. This spirit is shared with the realme 9 series which always bring new innovation with its launch, including the latest realme 9 4G.

The realme 9 4G is coming to Pakistan very soon with a launch event on the horizon in the near future. The new smartphone will be available in three stunning colors: Stargaze White, Meteor Black, and Sunburst Gold. With a unique Holographic Ripple Design, the realme 9 4G is built for aesthetics as well as performance. Sajal’s presence in the cultural zeitgeist of Pakistan is undeniable. Her status as a household name in Pakistan will be highly beneficial in drawing attention to the new, next-level realme 9 4G so that it can have a more sustained impact in the Pakistani market. Stay on the lookout for more exciting details about the upcoming realme 9 4G.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Technology Bollywood Price 4G Border Gold Market Event All From Industry Best Love

Recent Stories

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of ..

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of Country– Departments to Rema ..

4 minutes ago
 The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-f ..

The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-flagship & Camera King and how ..

13 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th July 2022

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.