Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4G

Realme unveils Sajal Aly in yet another avatar as the face of realme 9 4G– its latest offering in the realme 9 Series line-up

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022) Building on their previous collaboration with her for the realme 9 Pro+, realme has just announced that Sajal Aly will carry forward the 9 series legacy as the brand ambassador for the upcoming realme 9 4G. The actress has stunned everyone in the past with her incredible performances in every facet of her career, locally as well as in the international sphere. With a versatile and unique sense of style, the talented actress exudes effortless charisma just like the realme 9 4G.

Every time a new generation of number series phones is released, realme aims to innovate in the market it serves. The majority of these products include cutting-edge technology that makes them stand out from rivals because they are the first in their category. As the fastest-growing smartphone brand, realme has been committed to bringing nothing but the best to the market since its arrival. The tech democratizer always wants to give its users the opportunity to experience flagship features in their phones at an economical price. This commitment to performance and desire to live up to the expectations of their fans is shared by Sajal and realme.

Sajal Aly has the extraordinary ability to light up the screen whenever she appears on it, captivating your gaze and keeping you hooked to her mesmerizing performance. Active in the industry since 2009, Sajal made her debut with Nadaaniyaan, which was followed by an impressive role in Mehmoodabad Ki Malkain. From playing Dr. Zubia in Yaqeen Ka Safar, to the chirpy and confident Sasi in O Rangreza and then across the border with her big Bollywood debut with Mom, Sajal has proved that she is one of our industry’s finest actresses.

More recently, Sajal took on challenging roles in Ishq-e-Laa where she played character of a fearless journalist who strives to tell the truth no matter what, as well as Sinf-e-Aahan where she was part of a brigade of girls from diverse backgrounds who join the Pakistan Army and rise in the ranks, becoming the eponymous ‘women of steel.’ She is now all set to make her Hollywood debut in Shekhar Kapur’s What’s Love Got to do with it? She is indeed an exceptional dynamo with unique talent who is diversifying in an effort to stray from playing just one type of role. This spirit is shared with the realme 9 series which always bring new innovation with its launch, including the latest realme 9 4G.

The realme 9 4G is coming to Pakistan very soon with a launch event on the horizon in the near future. The new smartphone will be available in three stunning colors: Stargaze White, Meteor Black, and Sunburst Gold. With a unique Holographic Ripple Design, the realme 9 4G is built for aesthetics as well as performance. Sajal’s presence in the cultural zeitgeist of Pakistan is undeniable. Her status as a household name in Pakistan will be highly beneficial in drawing attention to the new, next-level realme 9 4G so that it can have a more sustained impact in the Pakistani market. Stay on the lookout for more exciting details about the upcoming realme 9 4G.