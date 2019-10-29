UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Salam Planet - The First Muslim Lifestyle And Market Place App

Umer Jamshaid 22 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 05:22 PM

Salam Planet - The first Muslim lifestyle and market place App

Social networking Apps have become an integral part of our life. Such Apps have acquired a big chunk of our everyday routine

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019) Social networking Apps have become an integral part of our life. Such Apps have acquired a big chunk of our everyday routine. The one thing that is common in all these Apps is the fact that they are segmented facilitating thousands of groups at a single platform where some rules are fair while others, sadly, unfair and we have to accept the terms and conditions that come along.
Apart from the well-known global Apps, there are community based platforms sharing similar interests, religious beliefs and motifs such as the Indian “ShareChat” and the Chinese “WeChat”. Considering the precedent set by these countries, it was high time that we needed a place that is more of a one-stop shop for Muslims ranging from Quranic teachings to halal restaurant reviews and lifestyle to having a direct connection with people of a similar mindset.

“Salam Planet” App has been designed to deal with any queries concerning the Muslim way of life such as routines, food, shopping, discussions and much more. It is not just an App but a complete social setting. The important factor to consider is that the nature of the App is not internal; in fact, it’s a lifestyle and market place App for all the people around the world regardless they are Muslim or not.

The reason for “Salam Planet” is to provide people with a voice where they can share their opinions without having a fear of getting marginalized or bashed for their view. If you look from a wider perspective, such platforms can help bring some notable changes by gathering people with like-minded views and similar social and cultural aspects.


While discussing the unique features of the App, CEO of Salam PlanetOmair Khan said;

“There is a growing demand from Muslim audiences to find one place for all their needs, from a variety of food to fashion, events information to entertainment options, etc. In a bid to help the end-user have an easy journey through the App, we’ve made it user-friendly and have sectioned areas for quick use, such as food & drink, fashion & shopping vs. spirituality, and events, to name a few”.

The moment you install Salam Planet, you will be offered a variety of interactive sections such as Trending user posts, Reviews, Media, Public figures, Shopping, Travel, Sports, Food and Entertainment. It allows you to create, comment, share posts, pictures, and links with your family and friends. In a nutshell, the App intends to provide a similar experience as other global Apps but in a more personalized way.

Related Topics

India World Sports China Market Muslim Family Media All From Share

Recent Stories

NPM Group CEO named finalist at MEED Awards 2019 f ..

14 minutes ago

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Mian A ..

2 minutes ago

China Notifies South Korea of Military Jet Enterin ..

2 minutes ago

3 days Karachi Conference from Nov.1

2 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to display r ..

2 minutes ago

Seminar held on 'Microsoft Edu day' to highlight t ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.