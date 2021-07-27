UrduPoint.com
Sale Of Animals Worth Rs. 55 Million Reported Through Bakar Mandi Online App

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

Sacrificial animals worth PKR 55 million have been sold for Eid-ul-Adha since July last year through Bakar Mandi Online app developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board in collaboration with Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Company

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th July, 2021) Sacrificial animals worth PKR 55 million have been sold for Eid-ul-Adha since July last year through Bakar Mandi Online app developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board in collaboration with Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Company.

With the raging pandemic demanding social distancing especially in crowded cattle markets during the Eid, online sale of sacrificial animals really gained momentum across the province. Camels, goats, cows and other animals were successfully bought and sold through this digital platform.

More than 14,000 people were registered on the mobile app including 13,000 buyers and 1,000 cattle owners. Citizens were also able to browse details about animals such as the breed, weight etc through pictorial information.

It was informed in the progress review meeting that citizens from across Punjab can purchase sacrificial animals through this app whereas avoiding all kinds of health hazards amid the forth wave of Covid-19.

