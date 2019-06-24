UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sales Of Galaxy S10 5G Exceed 1 Mln In S. Korea

Daniyal Sohail 14 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 11:41 AM

Sales of Galaxy S10 5G exceed 1 mln in S. Korea

Samsung Electronics Co. said Sunday it has sold more than 1 million units of the 5G version of its flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S10, in South Korea, a feat achieved 80 days after its launch

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ):Samsung Electronics Co. said Sunday it has sold more than 1 million units of the 5G version of its flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S10, in South Korea, a feat achieved 80 days after its launch.

The South Korean tech giant said sales of the Galaxy S10 5G exceeded 1 million over the weekend following its launch on April 5.

Samsung, the world's largest smartphone maker, said an average of some 15,000 Galaxy S10 5G phones were sold per day.

"Telecom operators have wooed customers with big subsidies, and the local 5G smartphone market will further grow down the road on the back of more lineups," an official at SK Telecom Co.

, the country's top mobile carrier, said.

LG Electronics Inc., Samsung's smaller local rival, has also rolled out its 5G smartphone, V50 ThinQ, and also received a positive response in South Korea. Since its debut here on May 10, sales of LG's V50 ThinQ topped 280,000 units, the sources said.

Samsung is expected to release its latest phablet, the Galaxy Note 10, in August in South Korea, with an official launch eyed for later that month.

While Samsung introduced its flagship Galaxy S10 smartphone in four variants, including one 5G model, the phablet will only support 5G in the domestic market.

Related Topics

World Mobile Road South Korea North Korea 5G April May August Sunday Samsung Market Top Million

Recent Stories

S. Korean consortium bags maintenance projects for ..

7 minutes ago

Hyundai to supply 2,000 Ioniqs to Singapore firm

16 minutes ago

Higher Committee for Sharjah Consultative Council ..

27 minutes ago

India Reserve Bank Deputy Head Quits Over Differen ..

32 minutes ago

Viruses found in kitchen sponges may eat bacteria: ..

41 minutes ago

N. Korea launches election committees ahead of nat ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.