Salvadoran President Bukele Ratifies Act That Removes All Taxes On Tech Innovation

Daniyal Sohail Published May 04, 2023 | 11:12 PM

The President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele announced on Thursday that he had signed into law the Innovation and Technology Manufacturing Incentives Act, effectively removing all taxes on technological innovation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele announced on Thursday that he had signed into law the Innovation and Technology Manufacturing Incentives Act, effectively removing all taxes on technological innovation.

In late March, Bukele had expressed his intention to send a bill to the Salvadoran congress, whose purpose would be to eliminate all forms of taxes on technological innovation.

"I've just signed into law, the INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY MANUFATURING INCENTIVES ACT, that eliminates all taxes (income, property, capital gains and import tariffs) on technology innovations, software and app programming, AI, computer and communications hardware manufacturing," Bukele said via Twitter.

By ratifying this act, the president and the Legislative Assembly are fulfilling their "constitutional obligation" to promote economic and social development through production increase and good use of the country's resources, the Act's decree shared by the president reads.

Moreover, the Act is in line with El Salvador's 2020-2030 Digital Agenda, the decree reads, which aims at stimulating economic growth derived from the innovation and technologies industry,

The law aims to promote the country's sustainable development, increase its capacitated labour force, and participate in global technology industry supply chains, according to the decree.

