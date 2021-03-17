UrduPoint.com
Samsung A52: Just A Beautiful Phone

Wed 17th March 2021

Samsung A52: Just a beautiful phone

With amazing features, display and battery timing, the phone is modern innovation which is accessible to everyone against an affordable price.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2021) samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A52 blended with amazing flavors.

The latest Galaxy A series just started off with the entry level with a slogan of “innovation accessible to everyone”.

The A52 has come up with two flavours including 4g and 5G. It comprises a flat display of 6.5 and eight of just 189 grams with a battery that should days between charges.

Samsung announces Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72 with 90 Hz displays, 64 MP quad cameras

The display is a super amoled panel with 1080p resolution and a high refresh rate – 90Hz for the 4G model and 120Hz on the 5G version.

In High Brightness Mode this panel can reach 800 nits of brightness for better visibility even in bright sunlight.

The display is safe by a sheet of Gorilla Glass 5, coupled with additional protection in place to earn it an IP67 rating as it protective from dust tight and submersion up to 1m of water for half an hour.

It has very reasonable price of Rs 57,999.

