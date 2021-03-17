Samsung A72: A phone that gives you true sense of reality

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: Samsung A72 has just made waves in today's market of technology as it is a phone everyone wants to have

The display, screen, processor, Chipset, color, Ram, internal and external memory, front and rear cameras are worth great experience. It has a 6.7-inch display, with a larger 5,000mAh battery coupled with the support 3x optical zoom.

The design of the two phones seems to be identical with quad cameras at the back and an Infinity-O Display with the cutout placed in the top centre.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 are reported to be IP67 certified for dust and water resistance up to a depth of 10 metres for 30 minutes.

Both phones are said to support OIS and feature a Super AMOLED full-HD+ display with 800 nits of peak brightness. The battery packs of the handsets are expected to last for up to two days. Samsung could also introduce an exchange offer for more discount with the launch of the new phones.