Samsung admits Galaxy S10 fingerprint access flaw

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ):Tech giant Samsung Electronics on Friday acknowledged a major flaw with its fingerprint system that allows other people to open its top-end smartphones, advising users to delete all registered prints.

Samsung is the flagship subsidiary of the giant Samsung Group and crucial to South Korea's economic health.

The conglomerate is by far the biggest of the family-controlled empires that dominate business in the world's 11th-largest economy.

But it has a history of humiliating setbacks with major products, most notably a worldwide recall of its Galaxy Note 7 devices in 2016 over exploding batteries, which hammered its reputation.

Earlier this year it had to delay the launch of its first foldablesmartphone, the Galaxy Fold, after pre-release users found faultyscreens.