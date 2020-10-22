‘Samsung AI Forum 2020’ Explores the Future of Artificial Intelligence

Leading academics, industry experts to discuss “AI Technologies for Changes in the Real World” and “Human-Centered AI”

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020) Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will be holding the Samsung AI Forum 2020 online this year, via its YouTube channel. The event will last for two days, from November 2nd to November 3rd. Marking its fourth anniversary this year, the forum gathers world-renowned academics and industry experts on artificial intelligence (AI), and serves as a platform for exchanging ideas, insights, and latest research findings, as well as a platform to discuss the future of AI.

Day 1: AI Technologies for Change in the Real World

Day 1 of the AI Forum will be hosted by Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT). After the opening remarks from Dr. Kinam Kim (Vice Chairman & CEO of Device Solutions at Samsung), renowned experts in AI will give presentations under the theme “AI Technologies for Changes in the Real World”

Additionally, the topics of discourse will include the global challenges that need to be overcome through AI over the next decade, the limitations of AI in tackling real-world issues, and whether human-level AI is a necessity.



The “Researcher of the Year” honour will also be awarded to an outstanding AI researcher on Day 1.

Day 2: Human-Centered AI

The second day of the AI Forum will be hosted by Samsung Research, the advanced R&D hub of the company that leads the development of future technologies for Samsung Electronics’ SET (end-products) business.

Dr. Sebastian Seung, President and Head of Samsung Research, will deliver the keynote speech under the theme “Human-Centered AI”, following which prominent AI researchers will share their insights on the subject.

The Samsung AI Forum presents a novel opportunity for attendees across the world to gain an understanding into the role of AI in the future, and what Samsung is doing to shape the world of tomorrow in tandem with the learnings of AI research.

The event will be open to pre-registered attendees. Registration is available through the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology website and the Samsung Research website starting October 6th.