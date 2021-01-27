UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Samsung Announces ‘Generation Next’ As An Authorised Distributor In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 11:19 AM

Samsung announces ‘Generation Next’ as an authorised Distributor in Pakistan

Samsung Electronics has appointed Generation Next as an authorised Distributor in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th January, 2021) Samsung Electronics announces Generation Next as their new distributor for hand held devices, who will work alongside existing distributors.

Commenting on the partnership; Mr. Roy, Managing Director Samsung Electronics in Pakistan said, “We are excited to welcome and announce Generation Next as the new Samsung Distributor for Pakistan. This new business relationship will allow Samsung to expand sales and to reach out to Pakistani consumers in a more effective manner”. Mr. Umer Ghumman, Head of Business for Samsung Pakistan and Afghanistan, said, “We will work with all our distributors, including the newly appointed distributor, Generation Next to ensure that our Mobile Phones are available when and where consumers want to buy them. With this extension in Samsung’s distribution network, Samsung will be able to further strengthen its Market Leadership across Pakistan".


Mr. Shahid Khan, Chief Executive Officer Generation Next Pakistan, added, “We are honoured & proud to join hands with Samsung Electronics. Generation Next as a group carries strong expertise in Mobile Phones & IT Distribution across multiple countries. Our objective in Pakistan is to leverage upon our regional learnings, add value to the Pakistan distribution landscape, ensure product availability, offer quality for consumers and open up untapped markets for Samsung Mobile Phones. We are confident this relationship between Generation Next & Samsung will further strengthen Samsung as a ‘consumer brand of choice’ throughout Pakistan”.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Business Mobile Buy Samsung Market All

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 27 January 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

We may need to get vaccinated every year: Farida A ..

9 hours ago

Governments have experienced new challenges that r ..

10 hours ago

Fifth International Rain Enhancement Forum debates ..

12 hours ago

Transition to circular economy will enable UAE to ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.