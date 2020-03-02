UrduPoint.com
Samsung Breaks Ground For $220 Mln R&D Center In Vietnam

South Korea's top tech firm Samsung Electronics Co. said Monday it has started building a research and development (R&D) center in Vietnam

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ):South Korea's top tech firm Samsung Electronics Co. said Monday it has started building a research and development (R&D) center in Vietnam.

Samsung, the world's No. 1 smartphone maker, said it will invest US$220 million to complete the R&D center in Hanoi by the end of 2022.

The R&D center in Hanoi, a 16-story building, will be the largest R&D facility in Southeast Asia, the company added.

Once the center is completed, Samsung said its R&D workforce in Vietnam is expected to grow to 3,000 people.

Since establishing a mobile phone manufacturing plant in Bac Ninh, north Vietnam, in 2008, Samsung has been aggressively investing in the country.

Samsung Group is one of the largest foreign investors in Vietnam, with its investment totaling $17 billion.

Samsung was supposed to hold a ground-breaking ceremony for the center on Saturday but decided to cancel the event due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

