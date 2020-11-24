UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Samsung Brings Its Official EStore Experience To Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Samsung Brings its Official eStore Experience to Pakistan

Now buy your favourite smartphones directly from the Samsung eStore with free nationwide delivery

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th November, 2020) Samsung Pakistan brings its customers an all-new shopping experience. The tech giant rolled out their official eStore in Pakistan on the 24th of November.

The eStore launch comes at a time when in-store shopping has been rendered difficult and unsafe due to the rampant COVID-19 pandemic. This platform will enable Samsung fans to purchase a wide range of Samsung products from the comfort of their homes while ensuring that neither their safety, nor that of their loved ones, is compromised.


In addition to the satisfaction of knowing that customers are purchasing genuine Samsung products with official warranty, Samsung Pakistan will be providing several other benefits for shopping through the eStore.

Buyers will be able to take advantage of free nationwide shipping on all products listed on the eStore and can either pay for their favourite Samsung products via card or through Cash on Delivery as per their convenience.

Moreover, Samsung will also be offering a 70% discount on screen replacements for all devices purchased through the eStore under Samsung Care.
The launch of the eStore marks Samsung Pakistan’s first ever foray into the e-commerce space in Pakistan.

With a single-minded determination to provide Samsung fans with a streamlined shopping experience, Samsung aims to revolutionise the way online shopping is practiced in Pakistan. The Samsung Pakistan eStore is live now.

Related Topics

Pakistan November Samsung All From

Recent Stories

AJK President seeks release of political prisoners ..

25 seconds ago

Al-Othaimeen Affirms Strengthening Partnership wit ..

5 minutes ago

PTV strikes deal with Indian broadcasters

9 minutes ago

Shaniera Akram speaks up about banning indoor dini ..

14 minutes ago

Radio Pakistan starts test run transmission of Rad ..

21 minutes ago

Buzdar, Asim Bajwa discuss progress on CPEC projec ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.