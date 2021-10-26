UrduPoint.com

Samsung Electronics Kicks Off 'Samsung Week' With Exceptional Offers And Discounts

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 05:51 PM

Samsung Electronics kicks off 'Samsung Week' with exceptional offers and discounts

Samsung Pakistan has announced the kick-off of ‘Samsung Week’, the largest global brand promotion event, in celebration of the company’s 52nd anniversary and its innovation over the years

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021) Samsung Pakistan has announced the kick-off of ‘Samsung Week’, the largest global brand promotion event, in celebration of the company’s 52nd anniversary and its innovation over the years. The event which takes place from 25th October – 2nd November 2021, entails exceptional offers and discounts dedicated to Samsung’s discerning customers, and is in appreciation of Samsung’s audience globally, who have supported this legacy of innovation.

The week-long campaign entails several offers, such as a daily flash sale, customizable offers giving customers a chance to personalize their own products Other offers during the week will feature Samsung’s best-selling and best-in-class products as well as deals on the latest models of each series, including the latest Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Watch4.

Moreover, audiences can expect special promos and savings when purchasing products that complement each other.

As part of this campaign, customers will be able to purchase Samsung digital home appliances, audio-visual devices, and various home entertainment devices as well as Galaxy smartphones, wearable devices, and accessories, on Samsung’s online shop.

‘Samsung Week’ invites customers to explore the brand’s diverse portfolio of products, which are a result of a history of innovation and unmatched savings.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions.

