Samsung Electronics posts growth in Q1 operating profit

Samsung Electronics, South Korea's tech behemoth, posted a growth in the first-quarter operating profit, the company said Wednesday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ):e.

Consolidated operating profit expanded 3.43 percent from a year earlier to 6.45 trillion won (5.3 billion U.S. dollars) in the January-March quarter.

Revenue gained 5.61 percent to 55.33 trillion won (45.

4 billion U.S. dollars), but net income fell 3.15 percent to 4.88 trillion won (4 billion U.S. dollars).

The earnings beat market expectations of about 6 trillion won (4.9 billion U.S. dollars) for operating profit and 54.7 trillion won (44.9 billion U.S. dollars) for revenue.