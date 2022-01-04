Samsung Electronics Unveils Its 2022 MICRO LED, Neo QLED and Lifestyle TVs, with Next-Generation Picture Quality and Range of Cutting-Edge Personalization Options

MICRO LED, Neo QLED and Lifestyle TVs come with the latest advancements in picture quality, sound technology and smart features

Las Vegas (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022) Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today unveiled its newest MICRO LED, Neo QLED and Lifestyle TVs ahead of Consumer Electronics Show 2022. With advancements in picture and sound quality, more screen size options, customizable accessories and an upgraded interface, the 2022 screens bring the vision of ‘Screens Everywhere, Screens for All’ closer to reality with life-like images, immersive sound and hyper-personalized experiences.

MICRO LED: The Pinnacle of Display Technology

As Samsung’s state-of-the-art display, MICRO LED offers a best-in-class picture quality thanks to 25 million micrometer-sized LEDs that individually produce light and color, creating an incredibly immersive experience through impressive depth, vibrant colors and a heightened level of clarity and contrast. At CES 2022, Samsung will unveil the MICRO LED in three different sizes – 110”, 101”, and 89.”

In addition to the hardware innovations, the 2022 MICRO LED supports 20-bit greyscale depth. This means MICRO LED models can express every detail in a scene, offering the finest control with over 1 million steps of brightness and color levels, delivering a true HDR experience. It also expresses 100% of DCI and Adobe RGB color gamut, resulting in stunning, lifelike colors. Together with immersive design made possible by its 99.99% screen-to-body ratio, MICRO LED delivers revolutionary performance.

Finally, MICRO LED comes packed with enhanced usability and customization features.

Art Mode allows consumers to turn any room into an art gallery as they can select and display their favorite artwork or digital photography. The 2022 MICRO LED also comes with two exclusive media pieces from noted artist and designer Refik Anadol.

Evolution of Neo QLED with Neo Quantum Processor and Dynamic Sound Experience

Thanks to the Neo Quantum Processor and the advancements in picture technology and sound it delivers, 2022 Neo QLED will provide some of the most pristine images and immersive soundscapes possible. In fact, this year’s Neo Quantum Processor introduces advanced contrast mapping with BLU (back-light unit), increasing the brightness level from 12 to 14-bit gradation for greater control of the light source – the Quantum Mini LEDs. This allows the TV to control its lighting across 16,384 steps, quadrupled from the previous 4,096 steps.

The new Shape Adaptive Light technology leverages the Neo Quantum Processor to analyze lines, shapes and surfaces to control the shape of light from the Quantum Mini LEDs, enhancing the brightness and accuracy of all shapes on the screen. The result is outstanding image quality that puts full HDR content on display. Samsung’s 2022 Neo QLED also features Real Depth Enhancer, a multi-intelligence picture quality algorithm. This technological advancement creates a greater sense of realism by determining and processing an object on the screen against its background to create a sense of depth.



Additionally, Samsung’s 2022 Neo QLED features EyeComfort mode, which automatically adjusts the screen’s brightness and tone based on a built-in light sensor and sunset/sunrise information. As the ambient light changes, the screen will gradually reduce the amount of light and offer warmer tones, adjusting the blue light levels accordingly. This allows for a more comfortable viewing experience at night by reducing the blue light which may affect one’s sleep quality.

Neo QLED’s sound features are getting a major upgrade as well. Building on OTS (Object Tracking Sound), which directs the sound to move across the room along with the object on-screen, the 2022 products will feature OTS Pro, which incorporates powerful up-firing speakers to create overhead surround sound. 2022 Neo QLED also delivers a truly remarkable Dolby Atmos experience thanks to the addition of Samsung’s new top channel speakers. With multi-channel speakers placed throughout the TV, Neo QLED delivers a dynamic sound experience that tracks the actions from all corners.



Award-Winning Lifestyle TVs with Seamless Integration of Design and Technology

Samsung’s 2022 Lifestyle screens seamlessly blend design and technology for a unique and personalized experience. A new Matte Display with anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint properties has been applied to The Frame, The Sero and The Serif, providing one of the most pleasant and comfortable viewing experiences. As a result, the new Matte Display on Samsung’s 2022 Lifestyle screens received three verifications from UL (Underwriter Laboratories) for being ‘Reflection Glare Free’, ‘Discomfort Glare Free’ and ‘Disability Glare Free’.

The Frame now offers the most realistic art viewing experience outside of a museum thanks to the anti-glare, low-reflection panel technology featuring an embossed, Matte Display. It also avoids fingerprints and smudges, allowing users to enjoy their favorite artwork in perfect condition. The Frame comes in sizes ranging from 32” to 85.”

also comes with a matte finish body to blend seamlessly with the Matte Display, elevating the iconic design to give the most premium look and feel. With the addition of a 65" size option, The Serif is now offered in sizes ranging from 43" to 65."

also comes with a matte finish body to blend seamlessly with the Matte Display, elevating the iconic design to give the most premium look and feel. With the addition of a 65” size option, The Serif is now offered in sizes ranging from 43” to 65.” The Sero offers an optimized watching experience with its new Matte Display in both vertical and horizontal modes. The new vertical Multi View function takes multitasking to the next level, allowing users to simultaneously view different content on the top and bottom of the screen, or search information online while watching

The New Smart Hub and Apps for the Ultimate User Experience

Samsung’s 2022 Smart TVs come with a new Smart Hub that puts content curation and discovery front and center with their viewing preferences. The new Smart Hub will guide users to their favorite content or help them discover something new all while spending less time searching. The Smart Hub’s sidebar also allows for a seamless transition between categories – Media, Game (Gaming Hub) and Ambient – letting users focus on various in-home activities.

Gaming Hub: The Samsung Gaming Hub will empower players to discover and jump into the games they love faster through game streaming services. Players will have access to an extensive library of games through Samsung’s partnerships with industry leaders - NVIDIA GeForce Now, Stadia and Utomik – and that’s just the beginning.

The Samsung Gaming Hub will empower players to discover and jump into the games they love faster through game streaming services. Players will have access to an extensive library of games through Samsung’s partnerships with industry leaders - NVIDIA GeForce Now, Stadia and Utomik – and that’s just the beginning. Watch Together: The new app allows users to video chat with friends and family while watching their favorite shows and movies, guaranteed to bring everyone closer together.

The new app allows users to video chat with friends and family while watching their favorite shows and movies, guaranteed to bring everyone closer together. NFT Platform: This application features an intuitive, integrated platform for discovering, purchasing and trading digital artwork through MICRO LED, Neo QLED and The Frame.

This application features an intuitive, integrated platform for discovering, purchasing and trading digital artwork through MICRO LED, Neo QLED and The Frame. Smart Calibration: This feature allows users to fine tune the settings for optimal picture quality. Basic mode features a quick and easy way of calibrating the screens within 30 seconds, while Professional mode optimizes the screens for pristine picture quality in about 10 minutes.



Expanded Accessory Options Personalized to Users’ Needs and Tastes

The 2022 models also come with expanded accessories to personalize the user experience. The Auto Rotating Wall Mount and Stand inherits the vertical viewing experience from The Sero, allowing users to enjoy mobile viewing by automatically rotating their screens[1].

To complement the accessory, the 2022 products will support a vertical interface, including the Smart Hub, and offer a vertical Multi View feature. It will offer apps such as YouTube and TikTok as well as mirroring and casting in vertical mode. Lastly, lifestyle features such as Ambient Mode+ and Art Mode are also available in vertical mode. The new rotation key on the remote control lets users easily rotate the screen with a click of a button.

Additionally, with expanded bezel options for The Frame and full motion slim-fit wall mounts for all TVs[2], there are endless possibilities of personalization with Samsung’s 2022 displays.

Breaking Sonic Barriers with the Latest Soundbar and Features

The 2022 soundbar lineup gets technology upgrades to provide even more immersive, three-dimensional audio experience. Q Symphony, the signature surround-sound experience which allows Samsung’s Neo QLEDs and soundbars to work together, has been improved with added synchrony. This enables the soundbar and TV speakers to work together with all the speakers on the TVs, including the top channel speakers, providing for an expansive, powerful soundscape.

Samsung’s 2022 soundbars also come with Wireless Dolby Atmos connectivity³, a wireless Smart TV-to-soundbar connection in which both the screen and soundbar speakers deliver an incredible audio experience with no distracting cables.

Additionally, the new HW-S800B Ultra Slim Soundbar resets the standard in the slim soundbar category, delivering a powerful bass in compact form by integrating passive radiator technology with its subwoofer. With true top-firing speaker channels, the new ultra slim soundbar packs powerful sound at just 1.6” in depth.

“The role of the screen has changed dramatically in recent years with advancements in technology and how entertainment is distributed. With our new lineup of products, we are providing customers an entirely immersive video and audio experience that is customizable to their needs,” said Simon Sung, Executive Vice President and Head of the Sales & Marketing Team of the Visual Display Business at Samsung. “Whether you are a movie buff, TV lover, gamer or even an art enthusiast, Samsung has leading-edge offerings that can enhance any room.”



For more information, including images or video on the products Samsung is announcing at CES 2022, please visit news.samsung.com/global/ces-2022.

[1] Compatible with 2022 The Frame and Neo QLED 4K/8K models up to 65”.

[2] Applies to all 2022 TV models 43”-85”, except Q80A and AU7000

3 Compatible with 2022 Samsung QLED