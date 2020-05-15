UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Samsung Galaxy A51 Bestselling Android Smartphone In Q1: Report

Daniyal Sohail 58 seconds ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 12:08 PM

Samsung Galaxy A51 bestselling Android smartphone in Q1: report

Samsung Electronics Co.'s mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy A51, was the world's bestselling Android smartphone model in the first quarter of the year, a report showed Thursday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ):Samsung Electronics Co.'s mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy A51, was the world's bestselling Android smartphone model in the first quarter of the year, a report showed Thursday.

The Galaxy A51, which was unveiled in December, shipped 6 million units globally, accounting for 2.3 percent of all smartphones shipped in the January-March period, according to market tracker Strategy Analytics.

The Redmi 8, made by China's Xiaomi Corp., was the second bestselling Android smartphone with a 1.9 percent share. Samsung's premium handset, the Galaxy S20 Plus, came in third place with a 1.7 percent share.

Four of the top-six bestselling Android smartphones in the first quarter were from Samsung, according to Strategy Analytics, with the rest being Xiaomi models.

Samsung Galaxy A10s, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, and Samsung Galaxy A20s ranked fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.

Strategy Analytics said the Android smartphone market is entering a "post-premium era," as many consumers apparently seek "value-for-money devices with good-enough specs at affordable prices." "As mobile operators have reduced subsidies in recent years, and many countries are now tumbling into post-virus recession, smartphone consumers globally are becoming increasingly price-sensitive and they are seeking out new Android models that deliver the biggest bang for their buck," it said.

According to Strategy Analytics, global smartphone shipments reached a total of 275 million units in the first quarter, and Android smartphones accounted 86 percent of them.

Related Topics

World Mobile China December Samsung Market All From Share Million

Recent Stories

Over 6.4Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Russia - W ..

few seconds

Auto exports dip in April on coronavirus pandemic

57 seconds ago

Asia virus latest: First case in Rohingya camps

2 minutes ago

PTI lawmaker Ghulam Sarwar Khan comes under NAB’ ..

15 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close higher

2 minutes ago

NYC expands COVID-19 testing capacity as reopening ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.