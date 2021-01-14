Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: The Ultimate Smartphone Experience, Designed To Be Epic In Every Way

The Galaxy S21 Ultra delivers Samsung’s most advanced and intelligent pro-grade camera system, brightest and smartest display in a Galaxy and best Galaxy performance in a smartphone yet

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14 January, 2021) samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. unveiled the Galaxy S21 Ultra, a flagship that pushes the boundaries of what a smartphone can do. The S21 Ultra pulls out all the stops for those who want Samsung’s best-of-the-best with our most advanced pro-grade camera system and our brightest, most intelligent display. It takes productivity and creativity up a notch by bringing the popular S Pen experience to the Galaxy S series for the first time.

“Galaxy S21 Ultra is another example of how Samsung is driving meaningful innovation forward to give people personalized experiences that enrich their lives and empower them to express who they are,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications business, Samsung Electronics. “Given how indispensable technology has been to our lives during these times, we wanted to take another leap forward and push the boundaries of what a smartphone can do.”

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the newest chapter in the Galaxy S series’ decade-long legacy of delivering cutting-edge mobile experiences. It’s built for users who demand top-of-the-line technology to stay connected with the people and things that matter most. Galaxy S21 Ultra joins the new Galaxy S series of devices and takes every part of that S21 experience to the next level.

Incredible Innovation Housed in Head-Turning Design

Galaxy S21 series unveils a bold new style that sets it apart from other smartphones. It introduces an all-new, iconic Contour Cut Camera housing that seamlessly blends into the device’s metal frame for a sleek, yet striking, aesthetic. Galaxy S21 Ultra available in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver and it is coated in a luxurious haze finish for an all-around sophisticated and timeless look, offering improved durability with Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™, the toughest Gorilla Glass yet.

Galaxy S21 Ultra is the largest member of the Galaxy S21 series with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It is our most intelligent screen yet. For the first time, users no longer have to decide between the smoothness of a 120Hz refresh rate and a Quad HD+ display — on S21 Ultra, you can choose both. The screen’s refresh rate adjusts to the content you’re viewing from 10Hz to 120Hz to ensure you enjoy the best image while staying power efficient to stretch your battery life even further. Compared with the Galaxy S20, S21 Ultra offers a 25% brighter picture at a 1,500nits of peak brightness, the brightest on a Galaxy smartphone. With a 50% improved contrast ratio, it delivers crystal-clear, immersive images, even when outside. And like the Galaxy S21 and S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra has Eye Comfort Shield to help reduce eye fatigue.

Samsung’s Best-in-Class Camera Experience

Galaxy S21 Ultra delivers with our most advanced pro-grade camera system, so that you can capture stunning, studio-quality photos in various lightings and settings, or shoot and edit videos with a toolbox of new AI-powered features that elevate every shot.

It has a quad rear camera (ultra-wide, wide and dual tele-lenses) that features a upgraded 108MP pro sensor, from which you can capture 12 bit HDR photos with 64 times richer color data and more than three times wider dynamic range. For the first time on a Galaxy smartphone, you can shoot in 4K at 60fps across all lenses including front and rear four lenses, so you can shift to a different perspective with the same quality. Plus, with a 12-bit RAW file option, you won’t miss a single detail when editing photos.

When zooming in on S21 Ultra, you don’t have to worry about sacrificing clarity. The Galaxy S21 Ultra features 100x Space Zoom which is powered by Samsung’s first-ever Dual-tele lens system – one optical 3x and one optical 10x both equipped Dual Pixel(2PD) AF – so you can capture clear shots even when you are from the action.

Galaxy S21 Ultra’s improved Bright Night sensor is Samsung’s biggest leap yet in low-light photography. With improved Night Mode, noise reduction and 12MP Nona-binning technology, you can capture challenging shots – like a dimly-lit room, or a landscape at night – quickly and with excellent quality.

Smart, Hyper-Fast Connections Across Devices

Galaxy S21 Ultra continues Samsung’s legacy of delivering trailblazing technology like Ultra-wideband (UWB) and introduces new connectivity capabilities that will transform the way you interact with your devices.

Galaxy S21 Ultra users expect the flagship smartphone experience to take creative expression and productivity to the next level. That’s why, for the first time on any S Series device, Samsung is bringing the fan favorite S Pen experience to the Galaxy S21 Ultra with Wacom’s technology. From drawing to note-taking to editing photos and signing documents, now you can unlock the power of the S Pen on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Use an existing S Pen from a Galaxy Note or Galaxy Tab or purchase an S Pen separately on its own or with a compatible case.

For better and faster connectivity, Galaxy S21 Ultra is one of the first smartphones to support Wi-Fi 6E. You will be able to enjoy more bandwidth and a faster internet connection, so you can stream and share content in the blink of an eye. With hyper-fast, ultra-low latency 5G, S21 Ultra is built to provide fast video downloading, smooth video conferencing and streaming.

Thanks to the Ultra-wideband capabilities (UWB) embedded in Galaxy S21 Ultra and S21+, you will be able to use your Galaxy S21 device to automatically unlock compatible car doors without pulling out your keys. With the UWB-enabled Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S21+, you can also use AR finder to drop virtual messages that let other Galaxy smartphone users know you need help searching for a lost item.

And with SmartThings on Android Auto™, you can also use your Galaxy S21 series to control smart devices in your home, from your car. By connecting your Galaxy S21 to your Android Auto compatible car, you can turn on your porch lights or even raise the temperature of your thermostat before you return home, all from your car.

And because you need uninterrupted, long-lasting connections across your entire ecosystem of connected devices, the Galaxy S21 Ultra employs Dual Bluetooth® technology that helps your connected devices like Galaxy Buds Pro consume less battery with a stable connection.

Performance and Protection You Can Count On

The ground-breaking camera, display and connectivity capabilities of the Galaxy S21 Ultra are powered by the most advanced chipset in a Galaxy device. It offers faster speed, advanced computing and greater energy efficiency. And when the battery gets low, Galaxy S21 Ultra can reach a 50% charge in just 30 minutes.

We rely on our smartphones more than ever, which is why protecting sensitive information is more important than ever. Galaxy S21 is secured by Samsung Knox Vault, Samsung's own proprietary chipset level (SoC) security platform. By adding tamper-resistant secure memory to our secure processor, Samsung Knox Vault enables S21 to add a new layer of protection.

Galaxy S21 also introduces a new tool to protect and monitor your privacy. You can safely remove location metadata from photos before sharing. With Galaxy S21’s all-new Private Share function, you can also control who gets access to the content you send, and how long it’s available.

Local Availability

Starting on January 29, 2021, Galaxy S21 Ultra will be widely available in carrier and Unlocked by Samsung versions through Samsung.com, carriers and retailers online. Galaxy S21 Ultra will be available in two bold colors featuring deluxe haze finishes:

Phantom Silver: 128GB model with 12GB RAM

Phantom Black: 128GB model with 12GB RAM, 256GB model with 12GB RAM or 512GB model with 16GB RAM

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S21 Ultra begin January 14.

Between January 14 and January 28, 2021, consumers who pre-order can avail exciting bundles. Pre-orders for the Galaxy S21 Ultra will include Galaxy Buds Pro. The Galaxy Buds Pro feature the latest in Active Noise Cancelling technology and offer a revolutionary audio experience. The promotion will last for a limited time and only while supplies last. Terms and conditions apply.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra can be pre-ordered online at the Samsung eStore, or through any Samsung Premium Outlet.

Pricing for Galaxy S21 Ultra starts at RRP 229,999.