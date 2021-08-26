Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 are officially available for pre-order in Pakistan!

With the introduction of their Galaxy Z series, Samsung Electronics redefined the smartphone experience

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021) With the introduction of their Galaxy Z series, Samsung Electronics redefined the smartphone experience. By merit of the devices’ innovative form factor, the Z series has expanded the ways a smartphone can be used, thus transforming the daily lives of users who are able to fold, unfold and even place their device upright.

In addition to being more durable, the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3 are the world’s first water-resistant foldables. Samsung’s engineers put painstaking effort into bringing IPX8 water resistance to the Galaxy Z Series for the first time ever, marking the beginning of a new era for foldable devices.

Featuring next-level performance, an uninterrupted 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display and, in a foldable first, a specially-reengineered S Pen, Galaxy Z Fold3 has been designed to set a new standard for mobile experiences. Not only does Galaxy Z Fold3 offer users streamlined multitasking and breathtaking viewing experiences, it also features a sleeker and more portable design, making it the ultimate device for working, capturing, playing and more.

Featuring a chic, stylish design, Galaxy Z Flip3 is a device that is perfect for those who want to stand out from the crowd and express their individuality. From its unique color options to its refined finish, every aspect of the smartphone is crafted to match the taste of fashion-forward users.

Together with a redesigned Cover Screen that’s both sleek looking and offers more usability, Galaxy Z Flip3 gives everyone multiple ways to create a mobile experience that’s truly their own.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 is available for pre-order in Pakistan, priced at Rs. 294,999. All pre-order customers would get an e-voucher worth Rs. 32,000, redeemable on the Samsung online shop to buy accessories of their choice. The consumers can choose from the Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Buds2, a Leather Flip-Cover, A Flip-Cover with an S pen, an S pen Fold Edition, a Galaxy SmartTag and a 35W power adaptor duo.

While the Galaxy Z Flip3 is also available for pre-order priced at Rs. 194,999. With the pre-order of the Galaxy Z Flip3 consumers will get an e-voucher worth Rs. 24,000 redeemable on the Samsung online shop to get a sleek Leather-Cover, a Galaxy SmartTag or a 35W Power Adapter Duo.

Additionally, with the Pre-order of the Galaxy Z Fold3 or the Galaxy Z Flip3, Samsung through their Samsung Care+ program is offering savings up to Rs. 80,000 on screen replacements within 1-year warranty period.

The exclusive pre-order offers are available for a limited time only, till stocks last. So, pre-order now to get your hands on the latest foldable devices and exclusive offers that Samsung has to offer. For more information visit: Samsung.com/pk