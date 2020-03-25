UrduPoint.com
Samsung Heir Visits Research Center, Stresses Future Tech Development

Wed 25th March 2020

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong on Wednesday visited the conglomerate's top research center in South Korea and stressed the development of future technologies amid the coronavirus outbreak

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ):Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong on Wednesday visited the conglomerate's top research center in South Korea and stressed the development of future technologies amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Lee -- the heir apparent of Samsung Group, the country's top conglomerate -- visited the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT) in Suwon, south of Seoul, and checked its research projects ranging from semiconductors to displays.

SAIT, founded in 1987, has 17 labs and is home to some 1,200 researchers.

"We need to prepare for the future especially in hard times," Lee said. "Innovation is the best response to people who support us." Lee has been visiting Samsung's facilities in South Korea despite the spread of the coronavirus.

Earlier this month, he visited Samsung Electronics' smartphone factory in South Korea and also inspected Samsung Display Co.'s plant.

