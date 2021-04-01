UrduPoint.com
Samsung Hosts Technical Seminar Showcasing Innovative 2021 Neo QLED 8K Line Up

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 01:57 PM

Lineup Demonstrates Breakthrough Picture Quality, Outstanding Smart Features and Cutting-Edge Gaming Experiences

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st April, 2021) Samsung Electronics, the world’s leading TV manufacturer for 15 consecutive years, held the 2021 Technical Seminar for various markets including Pakistan – a series of events that highlighted the technology, features and innovation with this year’s new product lineups, covering Neo QLED 8K, MICRO LED and Samsung’s award-winning Lifestyle portfolio.

For 10 years, Samsung’s tech seminars have provided a unique platform to deliver detailed information and an exclusive hands-on experience with new products, prior to global release and distribution. This year’s global virtual seminar was the second event of its kind where participants had a chance to learn about technical breakthroughs, followed by a Q&A session to hear directly from Samsung business leaders and engineers.

Samsung’s 2021 product lineup for Pakistani market is equipped with advanced hardware and software advancements that are designed to provide a viewing experience like never before. The technology has enabled outstanding picture quality, smart features and gaming experiences, along with lifestyle-integrated features and services that are second to none when it comes to ultimate usability. During the seminar, attendees had an opportunity to broaden their knowledge of the following products and areas:

⦁ Neo QLED and Picture Quality: Quantum Mini LEDs are at the center of innovation, and combined with Samsung’s Micro Layer, Quantum Matrix Technology and the state-of-the-art Neo Quantum Processor, Neo QLEDs provide true-to-life picture quality that is crisp and clear like never before, with the most intricate of details in both dark and bright scenes.

⦁ In-Home Activity: Added to this list is Samsung’s new PC-on-TV feature, which provides a seamless and remote connection between the TV, PCs and devices for optimal productivity and convenience right from the living room.

⦁ Gaming Experiences: Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLED TVs provides the ultimate gaming experience for even from the most avid gamers, across both PC and console gaming. The new features and provide enhanced performance, motion graphic features, reduced input lag, and ultimately more full and immersive sound, driven by AI.

“The breakthrough in 2021 Neo QLED and its picture quality demonstrates what state-of-the-art hardware innovations can achieve together with Samsung’s unique AI upscaling and smart features,” said Simon Sung, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “We are pleased to share our latest display innovations that are tailored to our customers’ needs and hope that our customers will continue to enjoy our products.”

