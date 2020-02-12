Samsung joins the fold with Galaxy Z Flip smartphone

UrduPoint.com
Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 12:37 PM

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ):Samsung on Tuesday unveiled its second folding smartphone, a "Z Flip" handset with a lofty price tag aimed at "trendsetters." The smartphone flips open, like a case, opening into a 6.7-inch screen, and fits in a pocket when folded.

Ultrathin glass used for the screen can be folded and unfolded more than 200,000 times and resists scratches, according to Samsung.

The Galaxy Z Flip will be available beginning Friday at a starting price of $1,380, head of Samsung product marketing in Rebecca Hirst said at a San Francisco unveiling.

"It changes everything -- space, size, and the very way we use it," Hirst said as she held a Z Flip in the palm of a hand.

"The Z Flip is a statement smartphone; it is for trendsetters and trailblazers.

" When closed, the Z Flip displays notifications such as time and phone calls, and can still be used to take photos.

The new device comes amid growing interest in folding handsets, and a similar "flip" Razr device recently introduced by Motorola.

Samsung launched its first foldable handset, the Galaxy Fold, in September after faulty screens forced an embarrassing delay of the release of the $2,000 device.

Folding smartphones have been introduced by Chinese makers Huawei and Royole.

Analyst Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights & Strategy said Samsung was moving ahead of iPhone maker Apple, which he does not expect to develop foldable screens in a handset for at least three years.

"I think that Apple is a bit risk averse when it comes to designs these days," Moorhead said.

