UrduPoint.com

Samsung Launches Galaxy Z Series

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 07:47 PM

Samsung launches Galaxy Z series

The company has hit the market by introducing Z Flip and Z Fold 3.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 11th, 2021) samsung has launched its Galaxy Z series introducing the Z Flip and Z Fold 3.

Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip have hit the market with amazing features that may change your life experience. Someone who loves the finer things in life and with Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip.

The cell-phone user also enjoys the convenience that comes with my Foldable phones.

With Samsung’s amazing devices, the users will be excited to create some new and refreshing content while also ensuring that they get the best smartphone experience of all time!.

The phones have enhanced durability so you don’t have to worry about them being fragile. Moreover, the phones are optimized for multi app usage so you never miss out.

Related Topics

May Samsung Market All Best

Recent Stories

Zambia gears up for tense economy-dominated vote

Zambia gears up for tense economy-dominated vote

10 minutes ago
 Algerian President Declares 3-Day Mourning for Wil ..

Algerian President Declares 3-Day Mourning for Wildfire Victims

10 minutes ago
 Spanish Regulator Authorizes Clinical Trials of Fi ..

Spanish Regulator Authorizes Clinical Trials of First Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

10 minutes ago
 AJK President summons AJK Legislative Assembly mee ..

AJK President summons AJK Legislative Assembly meeting on August 17

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan confirm 19-player squad for West Indies T ..

Pakistan confirm 19-player squad for West Indies Tests

10 minutes ago
 Abdulla Al Marri holds virtual meeting with Latvia ..

Abdulla Al Marri holds virtual meeting with Latvian counterpart to enhance econo ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.