Samsung Launches ‘Share The Goodness’ Ramadan Campaign For A More Meaningful Holy Month

The creative campaign aims to capture the spirit of Ramadan through the special moments of love and joy that everyone shares during the month

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022) As Muslims around the world celebrate Ramadan and the values it instils, Samsung Electronics is launching its ‘Share the Goodness’ Ramadan campaign, which aims to inspire people to do better, enable a more meaningful season, and highlight the goodness that Samsung’s ecosystem of products offers to consumers.

Throughout the month-long campaign, Samsung will be revealing its exclusive discounts and bundle offers for customers to experience the brand’s wide portfolio of products. The Ramadan campaign launched with a heartwarming film celebrating the spirit of sharing goodness with loved ones, highlighting the bond between families and capturing how Samsung products result in an exceptional experience from dawn to dusk.

Samsung’s range of products transforms homes into functionally connected ecosystems, underpinning the true meaning of seamless connectivity in every home. Whether for entertainment purposes or through appliances that cater to audience comforts and requests, Samsung’s devices represent the best in the market through their contemporary innovations.

Ramadan celebrates togetherness over iftar as well as over catch-up sessions to watch the season’s best shows, an experience that is elevated with Lifestyle Screens, which will transform living rooms into the most stylish and modern entertaining spaces, or with the NEO QLED 8K TV, which offers the best-in-class image clarity and audiovisual experience for the whole family.

Behind the scenes in the kitchen, the Side-by-Side Refrigerator’s beneficial big capacity which can be utilised for the big feasts that are usually cooked on iftar, and some left for Suhoor, through its SpaceMax™ technology & deodorizing filter keeping food and groceries fresher for longer all while preserving their original flavour and aromas.

Over in the laundry room, Samsung’s big capacity washing Machines with AI Control, another state-of-the-art technology leveraging artificial intelligence to customise washing-machine cycles for increased efficiency with less energy consumption.

Modernising the process, users can monitor and control their washes through the SmartThings app providing a personalised, hassle-free laundry experience.

But it’s not just the indoor experience that Samsung’s portfolio delivers on. The Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone, with its advanced Nightography, allows users to capture the essence of Ramadan nights as clearly outdoors as it would over dinner at home. However, if carrying the most epic camera in a smartphone is not enough, the 4NM processor (the fastest chip ever on Galaxy devices) presents unmatched performance, keeping you entertained with a bigger display so that you can catch your favourite Ramadan shows on the move. For an even bigger and superior screen, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is your definite choice.

Samsung is keen to provide unique experiences to its consumers, which is why during this campaign, the brand is giving consumers across the region the opportunity to enjoy exclusive bundle deals, discounts and not-to-be-missed flash sales, further consolidating its position as a brand that connects customers with their families and loved ones through its ecosystem and range of products.

Enjoy special offers and free gifts with our following Ramadan bundles:

Get a free Adapter by using the code RAMADANPK22 on the purchase of Galaxy S21

on the purchase of Galaxy S21 Enjoy PKR 15,000 off on Galaxy S22 Ultra and up to PKR 5,000 off selected devices using code RAMADANPK22

Enjoy up to 21% off QLED TVs and up to PKR 4,500 off selected TVs using code RAMADANPK22

Get up to 9% off on the purchase of household appliances this Ramadan

The exclusive deals will be on select Samsung products ranging from mobile phones and home appliances to TVs and home-entertainment devices. These deals will be available on Samsung’s eStore as well as at Samsung stores and independent retailers.