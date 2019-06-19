Samsung leads S. Korean smartphone market in Q1

Samsung Electronics Co. maintained its top position in the South Korean smartphone market in the first quarter of the year on the back of strong demand for its flagship Galaxy series, industry data showed Wednesday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ):Samsung Electronics Co. maintained its top position in the South Korean smartphone market in the first quarter of the year on the back of strong demand for its flagship Galaxy series, industry data showed Wednesday.

Samsung carved out a 65 percent market share here in the January-March period, up 5 percentage points from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by industry tracker Counterpoint Research.

Apple came in second with a market share of 18 percent, down 2 percentage points from a year earlier.

LG Electronics ranked third with a 16 percent share, down 1 percentage point over the cited period, the data showed.

Samsung Electronics released the device in early March. In late April, it said it had sold more than 1 million units of its new flagship smartphone, with the product becoming the fastest Galaxy device to surpass that mark.

Counterpoint said the local smartphone market will grow further in the second quarter of the year on the back of firm demand for 5G smartphones.